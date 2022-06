CHICAGO — Mostly sunny conditions Thursday. Dense Fog Advisory issued for McHenry County until 8 a.m. Winds: WNW 10-15 G20. High: 77/74.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Partly cloudy tonight. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 59.

Thursday Forecast: Mainly cloudy Thursday with a 40% showers and thunderstorms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. High: 74/71.