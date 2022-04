CHICAGO — Early morning mist and clouds Thursday with decreasing clouds for more sun this afternoon. Winds: W 10-15 G30. High: 69.

Increasing clouds tonight. Winds: E 5-10, early AM rain. Low: 46.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Friday Forecast: Mainly cloudy Friday, rain and thunderstorms, wide range in temps. Winds: E 5-15 G25. High: 55 (but temps near 50 north and mid 60s south).