CHICAGO — Clouds Thursday morning give way to more sunshine this afternoon, leading to highs in the upper 50s.

Skies become mostly cloudy tonight and some rain and snow showers are possible as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

Friday Forecast: A little rain or snow could linger into early Friday morning, followed by partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected Saturday with highs in the lower 40s.