Thursday Forecast: Temps in upper 40s with breezy conditions

CHICAGO — Showers are exiting the area Thursday morning. Decreasing clouds, falling temp and breezy conditions. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Air quality in the Good to Moderate category across Chicagoland and northern IL. High happened at midnight of 48, we’ll be in the mid to low 30s by late afternoon.

Clearing skies tonight, blustery and getting cold. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Low 19.

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly Friday. Winds: W 10-15 mph. High 35.

Extended outlook calls for continued chilly into the weekend but a bit warmer for Sat/Sun with a chance of some precipitation late Saturday into Sunday.