CHICAGO — Mainly cloudy with rain Thursday that transitions from NW to SE to a rain/snow mix. Precipitation becomes scattered by late morning and into the afternoon, where we’ll have both scattered rain and scattered snow showers.

Dropping temperatures with much of the day in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 G25. High: 39.

Mostly cloudy tonight with decreasing clouds and a few early scattered rain/snow showers, with only an isolated snow shower by AM. Winds NW 10-15. Low: 29.

Friday Forecast: More sunshine with a lake effect snow chance for Porter, La Porte counties. Otherwise dry elsewhere with winds NW 5-10 G15. High: 47.