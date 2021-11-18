Thursday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with breezy conditions

CHICAGO — Sunshine will fade Thursday morning, and clouds increase leading to a chance for passing flurries this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s will feel about 10 degrees colder due to blustery west winds.

Skies clear again tonight as lows reach the mid-20s and even upper teens.

Friday Forecast: Sunshine Friday morning gives way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon as highs return to the upper 30s.

This weekend will bring highs in the upper 40s, but mostly cloudy skies and chance of scattered showers Sunday.