Thursday: Cloudy, mist possible, ENE 5-10, high: 41
Thursday Night: Cloudy, rain to rain/snow, E 10-15 G25, low: 36
Friday: Cloudy, rain/snow to rain, E 5-10 G15. High: 37
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad
Posted:
Updated:
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad
Posted:
Updated:
Thursday: Cloudy, mist possible, ENE 5-10, high: 41
Thursday Night: Cloudy, rain to rain/snow, E 10-15 G25, low: 36
Friday: Cloudy, rain/snow to rain, E 5-10 G15. High: 37
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now