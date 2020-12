Yesterday afternoon’s unseasonably mild air mass driven by strong southerly winds gusting 45 to 50 mph has been replaced this Thursday morning by Arctic-source air swept in by westerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. Area-wide early-morning temperatures are in the teens with near single-digit readings at some locations as opposed to the upper 50s and record or near record lower 60s experienced yesterday afternoon.

Taking a look at area airport observations, temperature drops from yesterday afternoon to early this morning were in the 40 to 50-degree range – the greatest difference was at the Ottawa/Peru airport with a 50-degree change from a high of 61-degrees Wednesday afternoon to 11-degrees at 6AM this morning, followed closely by a 49-degree drop at Rochelle and 48-degrees at Rockford. Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport experienced a 43-degreee change from 58 yesterday afternoon to 15-degrees this morning.