CHICAGO — Dense Fog Advisory for central and southern sections of the area until 8 a.m. Thursday. Visibility down to a few hundred feet. Patchy fog near and N of I90. Partly cloudy, warmer, AM fog. Winds: SSW 5-15 G20. High: 86.

Partly cloudy tonight with 20% rain. Winds: S 10-15 G20. Low: 69.

Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Friday with isolated AM storm chance, 40% chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SSW 15-20 G30. High: 85.