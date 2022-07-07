CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Thursday, humid with a chance of afternoon showers. Winds: E 5-10. High: 84.

Showers likely tonight with thunderstorms possible. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 69.

Friday Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds: ENE 10-15 gusty. High: 77.

A bit of a gloomy Thursday with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. It will also be hazy and humid. Expect a slight chance of some showers by the afternoon and evening.Highs will be in the low to mid 80s inland and cooler along the lake.Chance of showers and thunderstorms increase overnight and throughout the day on Friday before we clear out for the weekend.