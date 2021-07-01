Thursday Forecast: Temps in mid 70s, mostly sunny with less humid conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Thursday with mainly dry conditions. Cooler lakeside with winds NNE 5-15 G25. High temperature of 75 and 71 degrees.

Mostly clear Thursday night with winds NNE 10-15 mph G25. Low temperature at 59 degrees.

Mostly sunny Friday with cooler conditions lakeside and winds at NNE 10-15 G20. High temperatures at 74 and 70 degrees.

A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued from 1 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday for 4-8 foot waves.

