CHICAGO — Temperatures in the low 80s Thursday with spotty storms expected. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. High: 81.

Partly cloudy tonight with temps in mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65.

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny with temperatures in mid 80s, cooler lakeside. High: 85, Low: 65.