CHICAGO — Mostly sunny this afternoon after morning clouds, morning scattered showers. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph G20. High: 82.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Mostly clear tonight. Winds: WNW 5-10 G15. Low: 62.

Friday Forecast: Mainly sunny. Winds: WNW 5-10 G15. High: 79.