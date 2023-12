CHICAGO — Abundant sunshine and southwest winds Thursday will combine to push highs into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid-40s tonight as skies become partly cloudy and SSW winds gust up to 25 mph.

Friday Forecast: Friday brings partly sunny skies, but warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-50s.

