CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Thursday with a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for 50+ mph wind gusts. Winds: SW 25-30 G55. High: 52.

Mostly cloudy tonight with slight early AM rain/snow chance. Winds: WSW 20-25 G40 decreasing to 10-15. Low: 38.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Friday Forecast: Partly sunny, 30% rain/snow chance. Winds: WSW 15-20 G25. High: 54.