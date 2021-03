Dear Tom,How are average temperatures calculated? What is Chicago's average?—Al CalavalDear Al,The climatological average temperature (also called the "average annual temperature") is defined as the average temperature prevailing at a particular spot over the 30-year period, 1981-2010. The National Weather Service will generate new averages based on the data period 1991-2020 soon. The average at a location is obtained by summing the daily high and low temperatures (based on a midnight-midnight, standard time, day) for every day in that 30-year period and then dividing that total by the number of summed values.Current average annual temperatures for Midway Airport and O'Hare International Airport are 51.4 and 49.9 degrees, respectively.