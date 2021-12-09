Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions

CHICAGO — Some wintry mix is possible Thursday through midday, but most areas will remain dry. It will be mainly cloudy and breezy as highs reach the lower 40s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Friday with rain spreading into the region during the afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible Saturday as strong west winds push colder air into the area.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog