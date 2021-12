CHICAGO — A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The winds will decrease this morning as temperatures settle into the lower 40s.

It will be mostly clear tonight as mid-20s feel like the lower 20s.

Friday Forecast: Sunshine fades Friday as highs reach the upper 30s. A chance for rain and snow returns Friday evening and overnight.

Rain and snow are possible Saturday as highs return to the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.