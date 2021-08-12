Thursday Forecast: Temps in 90s with hot and humid conditions, more thunderstorms expected

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Partly cloudy Thursday with morning and late day/evening thunderstorms expected, possible strong to severe risk. Hot and Humid conditions with heat indices into the upper 90s.

Winds: SW 5-15 G20. High Temps: 90

Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.

Showers and thunderstorms tonight with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds: N 5-10. Low Temps: 69

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny Friday with more comfortable conditions. Winds: NNW 5-10 G15. High Temps: 83

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News