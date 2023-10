CHICAGO — Scattered showers Thursday morning will move east through the day and gradually clear Northwest Indiana this afternoon. Decreasing clouds should allow temperatures to reach the lower 70s.

Skies become mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

Friday Forecast: Clouds increase Friday, leading to a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. It will become breezy with a high near 60.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog