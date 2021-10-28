Thursday Forecast: Scattered morning showers, windy

Today: Scattered morning showers, becoming steady and widespread rain. ESE/ENE 10-20, G30. Air quality is good for Chicago today. High: 54
Tonight: Rainy and windy. E/NE 15-25, G35 mph. Low: 52
Friday: Rainy and windy. N/NE 15-25, G35 mph. High: 54
Extended outlook looks potentially soggy into Saturday morning with some lingering showers. Dry by the afternoon, all day Sunday for the Bears vs 49ers of Santa Clara as well as Halloween festivities, and probably the start of Monday too. Temps drop significantly as we get into next week though. Several days in a row in the 40s and a chance of some of our first snowflakes of the season too. It’ll likely be our coldest stretch of weather since last March. Normal high/low for today: 57/41