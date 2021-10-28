Thursday Forecast: Scattered morning showers, windy

SAN ANTONIO (NewsNation Now) — A new study published in Nature reveals that phthalates, a chemical used to keep plastics soft, and similar chemicals were found in food purchased from McDonald's, Burger King, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Chipotle.

The chemicals were also found in gloves used to handle the food, which the study authors hypothesized might be the source of the contamination.