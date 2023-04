CHICAGO — Thursday’s forecast is looking mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 52 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s under clear skies with wind chills in the upper 20s.

Friday brings sunny skies with weather in the mid 50s but mid 40s on the lakeside.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and highs are low 60s

Lower 50s closer to the lake.

Clouds and temperatures increase Easter Sunday with inland highs in the mid-60s and m,id-50s lakeside.