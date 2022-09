Thursday: Mostly sunny, morning fog. Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for southern Cook, Kane, DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, all of NW IN. High: 82



Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low: 64



Friday: Partly sunny, high: 84

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog