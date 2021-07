CHICAGO —Mostly cloudy Thursday with an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy conditions continue tonight with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

AM Winds: WNW 10-15 G25. PM Winds: ENE 0-5 mph

High Temp: 81 Low Temp: 67

Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Winds: NE 5-10 G15.

High Temp: 75

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.