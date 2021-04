Temps this afternoon through the atmosphere will range from 46 to 48-deg at the surface (i.e. ground level) down to a record 31-below at roughly the 18,000 ft. level.

The lowest temp on record at that level at the Davenport, IA (one of our closest upper air sites) at that level of the atmosphere is just under 27-below--so we're talking about record cold readings aloft). That's an extraordinary vertical temp drop through the lowest 18,000 ft. of the atmosphere approaching 80-deg.