Thursday: Some fog early this morning, Clouds increase. High: 83 Lakeside: 77

Thursday night: Mostly clear, low: 64

Friday: Partly cloudy, high: 86, lakeside: 83

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, 60% chance of showers, storms possible, high: 80

Sunday: Partly sunny, 50% chance of showers, storms possible, high: 77, lakeside: 72

Monday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of showers, high: 79, lakeside: 74