A less humid and cloudy day across the Chicago area for Thursday. The high should reached 72 degrees.

Some isolated showers are possible later.

Looking ahead to the weekend, milder weather will last with both Saturday and Sunday set to be in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers possible Saturday.

Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.