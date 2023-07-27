CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and humid conditions Thursday, cooler lakeside. Winds: E 5-10 G15. High: 92/85.

An Excessive Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the area until 9 p.m. Friday. Hot temperatures both Thursday and Friday will top out in the 90s, with heat indices between 100° to 110° away from the lake.

Partly cloudy tonight with isolated shower/storms possible. Winds: NNE 5-10. Low: 74.

Friday Forecast: Partly cloudy, 40% storm chance, humid, SSW 5-10 G15. High: 94.

