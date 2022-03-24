Today: Cloudy, on/off rain showers, cool, WSW 5-10. 42
Tonight: Mainly cloudy, a few scattered showers possible, W 5-10. 38
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy, chance for scattered rain and snow (especially in afternoon/evening), breezy, W 15-20 G35. 45
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer
