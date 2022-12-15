Thursday: Cloudy, scattered rain/snow to snow, SSW 10-15 G25. High: 36
Thursday Night: Cloudy, scattered snow, SSW 10-15 G25. Low: 29
Friday: Cloudy, scattered snow, SW 10-15 G30. High: 30
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
by: Paul Konrad, Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Paul Konrad, Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
Thursday: Cloudy, scattered rain/snow to snow, SSW 10-15 G25. High: 36
Thursday Night: Cloudy, scattered snow, SSW 10-15 G25. Low: 29
Friday: Cloudy, scattered snow, SW 10-15 G30. High: 30
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now