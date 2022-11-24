Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine, potential scattered showers, high: 50
Thursday Night: 20% chance of rain, low: 48
Friday: Mostly sunny with some clouds, low: 33
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine, potential scattered showers, high: 50
Thursday Night: 20% chance of rain, low: 48
Friday: Mostly sunny with some clouds, low: 33
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now