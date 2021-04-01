Thursday – Coldest day in nearly a month and coldest day in April in nearly 3 years – even colder temps expected Friday morning

Temperatures were in the low to middle 20s across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana this Thursday morning, and with the center of cold Canadian high pressure moving into the area, afternoon highs ranged from the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chicago’s “official” high hit 40-degrees at the O’Hare observing site this afternoon, and when combined with the morning low of 24-degrees, averaged-out at 32-degrees. The last time we were this cold was March 4 with a high/low of 37/27 and average of 32-degrees. You have to go back to April 16, 2018 to find a colder April day when the high/low was 35/27 and average was 31-degrees.

Under clear skies and light winds, temperatures are expected to fall sharply overnight, dropping into the upper teens and lower 20s Friday morning, before southerly winds on the back-side of the departing high pressure will begin the process of warming that will see highs reach into the 50s tomorrow afternoon. Strengthening southwesterly flow will likely allow us to reach the 70s for each of the following 5 days beginning Saturday.

Listed below are area airport locations high/low temps Thursday:

O’Hare…40/24

Midway…39/26

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…42/25

Rockford…42/25

Du Page/West Chicago…41/23

Waukegan…37/22

Aurora/Sugar Grove…42/23

Wheeling/Palwaukee…39/24

DeKalb…40/25

Joliet…43/28

Kankakee…41/27

Lansing…36/26

Morris/Washburn…42/25

Peru/Ottawa…42/26

Pontiac…42/24

Rochelle…40/24

Valparaiso, IN…35/27

Gary, IN…36/28

Rensselaer, IN…36/27

