Thunderstorms look to develop along and in advance of a cold front sweeping SE across northeast Illinois into NW Indiana this Tuesday afternoon/evening. Greatest instability and best chance of strong/possibly severe storms will likely occur during peak-heating hours. So with the cold front expected to move through Chicago early afternoon, the highest probabilities and strongest storms are expected later this afternoon/early evening generally south of Interstate-80 and east of Chicago in NW Indiana. Looking at the headlined map, the National Storm Prediction Center has about the SE half of our area under a Marginal (green-shaded area) to Slight (yellow-shaded area) risk of severe storms. Greatest risk will be damaging winds and possibly some large hail.
A pictorial below produced by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office gives a good idea as to forecast timing of storms across our area. SW winds gusting well above 30 mph will precede the cold front with the threat of storms diminishing and winds shifting to the NW as the front passes a given location.
Thunderstorms, some strong expected over portions of the Chicago area this afternoon/evening
