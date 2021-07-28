Thunderstorms moving off to SE – hot unstable conditions this afternoon and a round of severe storms possible tonight/early Thursday

With a hot humid air mass in place and northwest flow aloft, the western Great Lakes/Chicago area are positioned in a very unstable weather regime during the next 24 to 30 hours. Note on the headlined map, the National Storm Prediction Center has the bullseye for a Moderate Risk of severe storms over Wisconsin with northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana in an Enhanced/Slight Risk for severe storms. Early morning storms have moved off to the SE, but more storm development to our NW is expected today and tonight.

Impulses moving through the Dakotas and Minnesota into Wisconsin during the peak heating hours, tracking SE into our area will be the primary trigger for the development of the storm complexes. Look for Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches to be issued initially to our NW today, shifting into our area this evening/overnight. A Derecho-type fast-moving line of storms could develop under these conditions. The gamut of severe weather potential is in play – strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 75 mph, large hail, vivid lightning, and tornadoes along with torrential rains/local flash flooding.

Stay tuned to weather updates to stay abreast of fast-changing weather conditions, and keep an eye peeled for development to the NW moving in our direction.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic