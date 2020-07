SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 122 PM CDT SAT JUL 18 2020 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS WEAKENED BELOW SEVERE LIMITS, AND NO LONGER POSES AN IMMEDIATE THREAT TO LIFE OR PROPERTY. THEREFORE, THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction