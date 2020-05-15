Thunderstorm Watches issued; New round of storms could lead to flash flooding

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties until 1 a.m.

Strong storms capable of large hail and damaging winds are possible, even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

After a morning of drenching, lightning punctuated thunderstorms, a brief break in the rains has allowed sewers to catch up and backyards to drain efficiently, but the soils remain saturated.

Unfortunately, the pause in the rains will not last long.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until early Friday morning.

Slow moving, heavy rain producing thunderstorms could bring another 1-3” of rain to some areas on already saturated ground increasing the threat for flooding.





Updates at wgntv.com/weather