Severe weather is developing in portions of the Chicago area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 3:45 p.m. for portions of Lake (IL), Kane, McHenry and Cook counties.

3:24PM: Severe T-Storm Warning now for some NW suburbs. pic.twitter.com/3aFVZYvRqs — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) June 29, 2020