Hail reported as another round of storms hits Chicago area

Another round of severe weather is developing in the Chicago area.

The severe thunderstorm warning for the north and northwest suburbs has expired, but the threat remains.

A line of strong storms continues to move rapidly across northern Du Page, northern Cook, and southern Lake counties.

Elsewhere, another storm capable of producing hail and high wind gusts will move east across southern Grundy and western Kankakee counties through 5:30 PM.

5:10PM Radar Check:



Winds with this line of storms have decreased to less than 45mph.



Largest hail is just south of O’Hare with a VIL of 20 indicating 1/2 inch hail or less, & not large enough to cause damage like last night’s storms (VIL 80+ with 1”-2.75” hail). #ILwx pic.twitter.com/sH3Q3N3OND — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) April 8, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for DeKalb, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Lake & Cook County. #ilwx https://t.co/FPfJE14bF1 — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) April 8, 2020

4:28PM: Keeping an eye on a strengthening cluster of storms in DeKalb County. Wind, not hail, the concern here. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/33TRPFFXyA — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) April 8, 2020

