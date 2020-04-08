Hail reported as another round of storms hits Chicago area

Another round of severe weather is developing in the Chicago area.
The severe thunderstorm warning for the north and northwest suburbs has expired, but the threat remains.
A line of strong storms continues to move rapidly across northern Du Page, northern Cook, and southern Lake counties.
Elsewhere, another storm capable of producing hail and high wind gusts will move east across southern Grundy and western Kankakee counties through 5:30 PM.
