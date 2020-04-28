Thunderstorm probabilities peak late afternoon/evening

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm on July 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The monsoon storm dropped heavy rain and hail in parts of the valley causing street flooding and power outages. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. They have also released the probability of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location (maps below) which pretty well follow the eastward progression of the low pressure center and cold front moving out of Iowa into and through Illinois.

For the time period 3-7PM, the highest probability (70%) of thunderstorms peaks in our westernmost sections as low pressure and the associated cold front move across the Mississippi River. From 7PM to 11PM, as the low pressure and cold front approach Chicago, the 70% probability peak occurs closer-in to Chicago and south over eastern Illinois and western Indiana. Finally as the low pressure and cold front move slowly off to our east (11PM to 7AM), the likelihood of thunderstorms begins to drop off – to 10% in westernmost sections and 40% elsewhere.

Thunderstorm Probability 3PM – 7PM CDT

Thunderstorm Probability 7PM – 11PM CDT

Thunderstorm Probability 11PM – 7AM CDT