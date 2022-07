EVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 612 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 MCHENRY IL- 612 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE TORNADO THREAT HAS DIMINISHED AND THE TORNADO WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. HOWEVER, DAMAGING WINDS REMAIN LIKELY AND A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE AREA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS.

