Dear Tom,
I grew up in Belleville, Illinois, and I remember a tornado around 1970 that passed near our house. Do your records confirm that?
Scott Taylor, Aurora
Dear Scott,
With a few changes to specifics, they do. Late in the evening of May 15, 1968, an F-3 tornado tore through St. Clair County, Illinois, just to the east of the St. Louis metropolitan area. The twister killed four and injured 61, with most of the devastation occurring in a trailer park that was totally demolished at Freeburg, Illinois. Frame homes and other business structures were also damaged by the storm with the damage estimated at $2 million. Freeburg is about 25 miles southeast of Belleville, and it is possible that the storm originated in the Belleville area that received 1.5 inches of rain that evening.
The May 15, 1968 tornado
Dear Tom,