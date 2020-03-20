The difference between a full moon and a waxing gibbous moon

Dear Tom,

My wife and I recently thought there was a full moon, but we found out that it was a waxing gibbous moon. Can you explain?

Thanks,

Ron Suire,

South Elgin

Dear Ron,

There is a moment each month when the moon is precisely 100 percent full, and that is the exact time of the full moon. However, at that time of the lunar cycle, changes in the amount of the moon’s illumination are very slow, and to the naked eye, the 97-99-percent-illuminated moon would still appear to be full. Even two days before or after the moon is full, 93-97 percent is still lit. What appeared to be a full moon, was actually a day or so before fullness and is called a waxing gibbous. After complete fullness, though still appearing full, as the lit portion of the moon decreases it is called a waning gibbous.

