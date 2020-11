CHICAGO — Thanksgiving Day will open cloudy with some haze, fog and perhaps some drizzle, but there are no big storms to worry about this year.

Breezy southwest winds should help “mix out” the persistent cloudiness that’s been with us the past three days, allowing for partial sunshine to emerge in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be seasonably mild in the middle to upper 40s, making for ideal walking conditions for those looking to “burn off” some of the turkey day goodies.