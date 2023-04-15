CHICAGO — A strong cold front will push through the Chicago area Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble as strengthening westerly winds usher much colder air into the region.

Highs in the 60s will likely occur in the early overnight hours followed by temperatures falling throughout Sunday.

By late afternoon we’ll likely see temperatures in the lower 40s and even some upper 30s.

A freeze watch for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall and parts of Cook and Will counties is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

The frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

By Monday morning many locations west and north of the Chicago metro are expected to see temperatures near freezing.

The extended forecast on Monday calls for a chilly and raw day and some areas have the potential to see measurable snow by Monday afternoon.