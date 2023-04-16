The beautiful weather the Chicago area has experienced lately is coming to a crashing halt.

Sunday will see rain at times with increasing wind and falling temps.

The area will see temps plunge nearly 10 degrees Sunday afternoon with a lunchtime temp of 48 degrees and a dinnertime temp of 41 degrees.

Rain showers and even snow showers with colder weather overnight. Light accumulating snow possible near dawn in far northwest Chicagoland. Low 33 in the city, colder inland.

Monday will be windy and mostly cloudy. Light snow is possible at times in the morning with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High 41.

Extended outlook calls for a return to sunshine and seasonal temps on Tuesday. More clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with each day having a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temps back in the low 60s on Wednesday and near 70 on Thursday.