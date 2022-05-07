A dramatic shift in Chicago’s weather is on the way. We’ll be moving away from the wet, colder than normal pattern which has dominated so much of Spring 2022.

A formidable early summer-level dome of warm/hot air will move over the central U.S. next week.

Interactive Radar: Track Showers & Storms Here

It’s a change which in practical terms will take us from Friday’s windy, wet March-level temp regime to unseasonable July-level warmth next week.

Temps next week are to average more 24-degrees warmer than this week with daytime highs expected to include a Tuesday high temp nearing 90 degrees.

Saturday forecast: Sunny, temps in the 60s. High: 63, Low: 45