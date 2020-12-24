Temps in teens this Thursday morning – drop of 45-50 degrees since Wednesday afternoon

Yesterday afternoon’s unseasonably mild air mass driven by strong southerly winds gusting 45 to 50 mph has been replaced this Thursday morning by Arctic-source air swept in by westerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. Area-wide early-morning temperatures are in the teens with near single-digit readings at some locations as opposed to the upper 50s and record or near record lower 60s experienced yesterday afternoon.

Taking a look at area airport observations, temperature drops from yesterday afternoon to early this morning were in the 40 to 50-degree range – the greatest difference was at the Ottawa/Peru airport with a 50-degree change from a high of 61-degrees Wednesday afternoon to 11-degrees at 6AM this morning, followed closely by a 49-degree drop at Rochelle and 48-degrees at Rockford. Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport experienced a 43-degreee change from 58 yesterday afternoon to 15-degrees this morning.

Following is a list of area airport locations with yesterday’s high temp, this morning 6AM reading and the temperature drop.

O’Hare….58/15…-43

Midway…58/16…-42

Aurora/Sugar Grove…57/12…-45

Lansing…56/15…-41

Joliet…59/15…-44

Waukegan…58/15…-43

Du Page/West Chicago…57/12…-45

Wheeling/Palwaukee…58/16…-42

Kankakee…57/16..-41

Morris/Washburn…58/13…-45

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…57/14…-43

DeKalb…56/10…-46

Rochelle…59/10…-49

Rockford…62/13…-48

Sterling/Rock Falls…56/9…-45

Peru/Ottawa…61/11…-50

Pontiac…59/14…-45

Gary,IN…57/16…-41

Valparaiso, IN…55/16…-39

Kenosha, WI…58/16…-42

Burlingrton, WI…56/13…-43

Janesville, WI…57/12…-45



