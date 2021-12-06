Monday Forecast: Temps fall to mid 20s with cold conditions; Wind Advisory until noon

CHICAGO — Windy and cold conditions Monday. A few light AM snow showers to partly sunny skies. Winds: W 20-30, G40-45 mph. Wind Advisory until noon. Air quality in the Moderate category for much of Chicagoland. Highs happened near midnight in the 30s. Temps fall into the 20s this afternoon.

Clear and very cold tonight with increasing clouds overnight. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Lows near 13.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of light PM snow. Most forecast models are calling for a trace to 2″ at most. High 26.

We warm up a bit in the extended outlook. A dry and partly cloudy day on Wednesday with a chance for a few AM flurries, otherwise dry. Thursday through the weekend we’ll be in another active weather pattern with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain/snow with afternoon highs in the 35-40 range and in the upper 20s.