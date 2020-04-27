Temperatures rebound quickly – scattered showers possible this afternoon/evening

After early morning temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s and even some scattered frost in northwest Indiana, readings have rebounded quickly. Southwest winds gusting over 25 mph have pulled milder air into our area, boosting temperatures into the 60s.

Northern Illinois and NW Indiana will be positioned on the southern edge of cloudiness and showers associated with an upper-air short-wave disturbance rippling east-southeast across Wisconsin into Lower Michigan today. We expect increasing cloudiness as well as chances of showers, especially northernmost sections. To better monitor the weather check the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic and current temperature maps below.