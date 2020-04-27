Temperatures drop into the 30s portions of the Chicago area early this Monday morning – patchy frost NW Indiana

Still under the influence of departing high pressure centered over the Ohio Valley and Lower Michigan this Monday morning, clear skies and light winds have allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s and lower 40s Chicago area-wide. Coldest readings in the low to mid 30s were in NW Indiana with patchy frost likely occurring in some locations and a frost Advisory in effect until 8AM CDT.

Following are a few of the coldest local airport temperatures as of 5AM CDT…

NE Illinois…

Lansing…34

Waukegan…35

DuPage/West Chicago…36

Aurora/Sugar Grove…37

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…37

Kankakee…37

O’Hare…40

Midway…41

NE Indiana…

Valparaiso…32

Renssalaer…34

Gary…36

Current Temperature







